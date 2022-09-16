Crebbin kids and grandad’s spuds are smashers
The Cronk y Voddy Ploughing Society’s annual produce show and big spud weigh-in - Sandra Cowell, winner of best in section with her cupcakes and best decorated cake for her crown-themed cake
There were some 65 entries in the annual spud in a tub competition, held as part of the Cronk-y-Voddy Ploughing Society’s annual show.
The winners were Lee and Lily Crebbin whose potatoes weighed in at 22.6lb. Their grandad John Crebbin was second with 20.7lb and in third was Mr D Faragher with potatoes weighing 18.1lb.
The show’s top award, the blue ribband and ploughing committee cup was awarded to John ‘Dog’ Callister for his woven willow eel trap.
Ella Cottier won best in the children’s section. Dorothy Faragher had a fruitful day, picking up prizes for best vegetables, pot plant, potatoes, tomatoes and cooking apples.
Juan Gill won the prize for best flowers while Audrey Corrin won prizes for best preserves and best jam/jelly.
The show, held at Ballakaighen on Thursday last week, was due to be opened by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer but following the Queen’s death, the honour fell to captain of the parish of Ballaugh Edgar Cowin, who led a two-minute silence.
Since the show started 29 years ago the society has given £70,000 to charities with money raised from the produce show, ploughing matches and marquee hirings.
The auction of produce led by Michael Taggart raised £1,000 for Peel Lifeboat.
The society thanked the sponsors, competitors and supporters for ensuring the show’s success.
