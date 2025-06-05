The Isle of Man TT 2025 is now past the halfway point, with the final two days of racing taking place on Friday and Saturday (June 6 and 7).
Adding to the excitement, the Isle of Man Government has confirmed that the iconic Red Arrows will return to perform a spectacular air display as part of this year’s festival. Their show is scheduled to take place tonight (Thursday, June 5) at 7.30pm over Douglas Bay.
A highlight of TT entertainment in recent years, the Red Arrows’ aerial performance is a firm favourite among both residents and visitors. Crowds are encouraged to arrive early to secure the best viewing spots along Douglas Promenade and surrounding areas, where they’ll be treated to breathtaking stunts and precise formation flying.
This evening’s performance continues a longstanding tradition between the Isle of Man TT Races and the RAF Red Arrows, cementing their place in the heart of the festival.
There had been speculation earlier this year that the Red Arrows might not appear at TT 2025, after the island was omitted from the team’s published schedule. However, a spokesperson for the Department for Enterprise later confirmed that discussions had taken place with the RAF and that a formal bid had been submitted.