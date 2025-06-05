Palestinian journalist and filmmaker Yousef Alhelou is due to visit the Isle of Man on Friday, June 13, for a screening of his documentary The Phoenix of Gaza.
The event will include a discussion with Mr Alhelou, offering an opportunity for the audience to hear directly from him about life in Gaza and the stories behind the film.
As a result of the screening, the regular Friday evening vigil for Gaza and Palestine on Douglas Promenade will not take place.
Instead, Amnesty International Isle of Man is encouraging members of the public to attend the event, which begins at 7pm in the main hall of Promenade Methodist Church, Douglas.
Tickets cost £5 and are available in advance from outlets around the island, including OMA in Ramsey, Celtic Gold in Peel, Sound Records in Douglas, and the Bridge Bookshop in Port Erin.
Originally from Gaza City, Mr Alhelou studied journalism at the Reuters Institute at Oxford University. After spending ten years abroad, he returned to Gaza to reconnect with his roots and document the lives of its people. The Phoenix of Gaza is the result of that journey.
Phil Matthews, chair of Amnesty International Isle of Man, said: ‘We are very fortunate in securing his visit and look forward to welcoming Yousef to the Isle of Man. This is a unique opportunity to see footage of Gaza filmed in the summer of 2023 and to put questions to a highly respected Palestinian journalist who has suffered great personal loss and is now devoting all of his time to sharing the truth about his homeland.’
All footage in the film was recorded by Mr Alhelou in Gaza during 2023. The documentary premiered in London in February and has since been screened internationally, winning three Best Documentary awards at independent film festivals.