It was red letter day for Royal Ramsey as Queen’s Pier celebrated the Coronation and the completion of another milestone in its refurbishment.
More than 1,000 people, including Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, gathered on the deck to enjoy afternoon tea served by the volunteers and listen to musical entertainment provided by Mannic Ukers and Ramsey Town Band’s Tuesday Tooters.
Pier trustee Graham Curphey said the crowds who attended the pier’s big day on Bank Holiday Monday ‘blew them away’ and he was delighted with the £2,942.07 raised in donations.
‘The biggest thank you is reserved for the crowds who came and supported us so magnificently,’ he said.
‘We did not expect nor cater for such numbers so our humble apologies to those who were unable to enjoy the afternoon tea.’
It was a chance to walk on the newly restored bays 4 and 5 for the first time. And visitors could take a seat on the pier tram which has again been loaned for the summer by Jurby Transport Museum.
Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust first signed a lease with the government in 2017 to begin the restoration and the first three bays were completed in spring 2021. Delivery of steel for bay 6 is due soon and the bay is scheduled to be completed this summer.
Bays 7 and 8 will be surveyed before the steel is ordered.