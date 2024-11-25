The festive spirit was in full flow last week as the Manx public took to Strand Street for the annual Douglas Christmas lights switch on.

The capital hosted an outdoor cinema, snow garden and winter wonderland, including free fairground rides and a silent disco.

Crowds could also enjoy some Christmas crazy golf, a large ice sculpture and an ‘itty bitty photobox’, while Father Christmas was in his grotto to meet children and give them presents.

A spokesperson from Douglas City Council said: ‘Thank you very much to everyone who came into Douglas for the Christmas city lights switch on, and a massive thank you to everyone involved in making the event happen.

‘Thanks also go to Business Isle of Man for their much appreciated support through the Domestic Event Fund.

‘Please note that Father Christmas will be back in his grotto every Saturday and every late night Thursday in the run up to Christmas. The price will be £5 per child which includes meeting Father Christmas and receiving a gift, with all money raised going towards the mayoral charity appeal.’

Hold on to the horns! (Photo: Jewell Photography) (Jewell Photography)
Little ones take part in the Christmas-themed crazy golf (Photo: Jewell Photography) (Jewell Photography)
The lights in all its glory (Photo: Jewell Photography) (Jewell Photography)
Alexandra Slater provided performances as a princess throughout the evening (Photo: Jewell Photography) (Jewell Photography)
Kevin Dodds (Father Christmas) with his little helper (Photo: Jewell Photography) (Jewell Photography)
Time for the swings! (Photo: Jewell Photography) (Jewell Photography)
The big screen showing Frozen in the cultural area on Harris Promenade (Photo: Jewell Photography) (Jewell Photography)
Local bands perform a variety of Christmas carols (Photo: Jewell Photography) (Jewell Photography)