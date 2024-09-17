Culture Vannin has announced that its traditional ‘Big Bree’ event this year will be based around Hop tu Naa.
Taking place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, October 5 in the Philip Christian Centre in Peel, young musicians and dancers will have the chance to explore the ancient Manx calendar custom through singing, dancing, music-making, storytelling and craft.
The event will be open to children between the age of 10 to 18, with the one-day workshop closing with a showcase concert for family and friends.
Hop tu Naa is the oldest continuously-existing tradition in the island. Celebrated each year on October 31, Hop tu Naa it is the Manx equivalent of Halloween, but with some identifiable differences which are set to be explored during the workshop day.
Dr Chloë Woolley, Manx music development officer for Culture Vannin, is organising the event alongside a team of volunteer tutors.
She said: ‘Hop tu Naa is unique to the Isle of Man, and although it has enjoyed a revitalisation in recent years, it’s still important to keep the traditions alive and passed along to the next generation.
‘Most people love to hear children singing the traditional songs when they come to the door with their carved turnips!
‘At the Bree workshop day, the students will have the opportunity to learn some well-known and lesser known songs in English and Manx, have a go at an exciting version of the dance, play their instrument in a band, find out about the real Jinny the Witch, and discover other curious customs connected to Hop tu Naa.
‘Some children might like to compose a new song or tune, make some spooky craft decorations or create a drama piece under the guidance of our knowledgeable tutors. Then we’ll chuck all of that into Jinny’s cauldron and present a mini concert for family and friends!’
Founded in 2006 by Culture Vannin, Bree is a youth education movement which celebrates Manx music and dance.
Bree, which is Manx for ‘vitality’, aims to both introduce and develop Manx culture within the island’s young musicians and dancers and ensure that it remains a living tradition.
The group usually meet once a month to play and sing, but some of the more advanced musicians are also members of the band ‘Scran’ - a teenage band who have recently returned from the Festival Interceltique de Lorient in Brittany.
At the festival, they performed in front of thousands and came fourth in the prestigious Loïc Raison Trophée band competition.
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin said: ‘All young people are welcome to come along to the Big Bree Hop tu Naa day, and for only £10 for a day of fun and creativity, it is the ideal opportunity to get involved in Manx culture and make new friends.’
For more information and application forms, you can visit https://culturevannin.im/news/bree-workshop-day-for-young-musicians-and-dancers-872253/
The closing date for application submissions is on Friday, September 27.