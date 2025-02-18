Culture Vannin has announced that its Manx language summer school for adults is set to return in July.
The ‘Scoill Souree’ is now in its third year, and has previously attracted participants from the island and further afield, including visitors from North America who were keen to improve their Manx.
Classes for the summer school will be delivered by qualified teachers, Ruth Keggin Gell, Paul Rogers, and Jamys O’Meara, with a focus on being ‘engaging, varied and interactive’.
The summer school has been organised to coincide with Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering festival, a traditional week that includes music, dance, language, lectures and more.
This year, there will be five short courses available, catering for beginners right through to upper intermediate learners.
Each course runs for three hours a day – a total of 15 hours for each course – and costs £125 per person.
The course fee includes tuition, learning materials, and light refreshments in breaks, while each participant will also receive a certificate on completion of the course.
Limited places are available for each course, with Culture Vannin emphasising that advance booking is essential to get a place.
The courses on offer are as follows:
- Gaelg Keim 1a – Manx level 1a (ideal for total beginners): 9.30am to 12.30pm.
- Gaelg Keim 1b – Manx level 1b (for improvers): 2pm to 5pm.
- Gaelg Keim 2a – Manx level 2a (lower intermediate): 9.30am to 12.30pm.
- Gaelg Keim 2b – Manx level 2b (lower intermediates): 2pm to 5pm.
- Gaelg Keim 3a – Manx level 3a (upper intermediates): 9.30am to 12.30pm.
The courses will take place between Monday, July 21 and Friday, July 25 at locations in both Peel (for levels one and two) and St John’s (level three).
Course teacher Ruth Keggin Gell commented: ‘Learning a language is fun and really good for your brain, too! You can meet lovely people, and form great bonds.
‘Previous attendees have told us that it is one of the most effective language courses ever, and brilliant to coincide with Yn Chruinnaght – made for a delightful, relaxing and interesting week.’
Another previous attendee described how the course was ‘super engaging’ and ‘really well designed’, also describing it as a ‘masterclass’ in Manx teaching.
Course descriptors, with details of prior-learning required (if applicable), and further information can be found at www.learnmanx.com/summerschool where there is a simple online booking form.
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin added: ‘Once you have been accepted onto the course, you will be contacted to make payment to secure your place.
‘A limited number of bursaries are available for students and anyone with low income on a first-come first-served basis.
‘To book your place on one of the courses, you can either use the online booking form on the summer school page, email [email protected] or phone 676169.
‘We’re looking forward to seeing you – gow soylley jeh dty ynsagh, enjoy your learning!’