Mooinjer Veggey’s annual Oie’ll Verree concert will take place on Saturday, January 3, 2026, starting at 7pm and running until around 9.45pm.
The event marks the first major celebration of Blein ny Gaelgey and will bring together Manx music, song, drama and verse.
For the first time, the concert will be held at Peel Cathedral. Performers will include Caarjyn Cooidjagh, Clash Vooar, the Mollag Band, Daniel Quayle and Elizabeth Davidson-Blythe.
The group Scran, who recently performed at the Royal Albert Hall, will also take part.
Annie Kissack, the current holder of the Reih Bleeaney Vanannan award for Manx culture, is due to recite poetry during the evening. The Whiteboys are also expected to appear, with Doctor PhillieG taking part in the proceedings.
The evening will include a traditional Manx supper and a raffle, with tickets priced at £20, which includes food.
Tickets can be obtained through the Mooinjer Veggey events page, or by contacting Phil Gawne on 834844 to reserve places.
Mooinjer Veggey is a Manx-language children’s charity that supports families from early years through primary education. Its work focuses on providing bilingual experiences designed to help children develop confidence, curiosity and pride in their Manx identity.
For more information on Blein ny Gaelgey 2026, the Year of the Manx Language, visit: https://yearofmanx.im/