Culture Vannin has announced a new funding initiative to support projects celebrating the Manx language, as part of its plans for ‘Blein ny Gaelgey’ – the Year of the Manx Language 2026.
The organisation has committed £26,000 to a one-off grants fund, titled the YML26 Grants Fund, aimed at supporting innovative and impactful language projects throughout the year.
The fund will be open until October 31, welcoming proposals from individuals, groups and organisations both in the Isle of Man and internationally.
Projects must aim to promote, celebrate, or develop the use of the Manx language in meaningful ways throughout 2026.
Chris Thomas, chair of Culture Vannin, said the fund represents a significant opportunity to focus attention in the island's native language.
‘2026 presents an opportunity to focus ourselves and others on our Manx language by supporting projects that align with the five themes of the Year of the Manx Language,’ he said.
‘These are engaging young people and families; celebrating identity and sense of place; nurturing community and creativity; developing research and resources; and promoting lifelong learning.’
Projects to be designed and delivered by the applicants may include public engagement activities, creative collaborations, research, recordings, publications, workshops, educational resources, or pilot initiatives that strengthen and sustain the Manx language.
All successful projects will be expected to include some form of online delivery to maximise reach and accessibility.
Year of the Manx Language 2026 (YML26) is an initiative of Jeebin, the Manx Language Network.
Jeebin is made up of Manx language professionals (including Culture Vannin), who work together for a secure future for the Manx language, increasing accessibility, inclusivity and sustainability.
Dr Breesha Maddrell, director of Culture Vannin, added: ‘We’re looking for projects that showcase the vibrancy of the Manx language and inspire people in 2026 and beyond.
‘This fund offers the chance to support creative, ambitious, and meaningful ideas that will make a real difference for the language and for everyone who values or connects with it.’
Priority will be given to projects that promote a positive image of the Manx language; increase participation and usage; inspire creativity and innovation; and establish a sustainable legacy.
The new YML26 Grants Fund builds on the momentum of the earlier ‘Tresiht26’ initiative launched by Culture Vannin in summer 2025.
That fund provided 30 small-scale grants of £500 each for creative projects developed by the organisation’s own development officers. Tresiht26 attracted more than 80 applications, reflecting a growing enthusiasm for Manx language and cultural initiatives.
Culture Vannin also continues to accept applications for wider cultural projects at its quarterly board meetings, in line with the organisation’s broader remit as set out in the Manx Heritage Foundation Act 1982.
Full details about the YML26 Grants Fund, including application guidelines and forms, can be found on the Culture Vannin website at https://culturevannin.im/grantsandawards/grants/year-of-the-manx-language-2026-grants-fund/
Interested applicants can also contact Culture Vannin directly for support or queries via phone at 01624 676169 or by email at [email protected]