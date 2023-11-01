Brothers Callum and Fraser Rowe are organising a night of jazz, soul and funk from up and coming bands from Manchester.
The headline act is recent Band On The Wall headliner Daisy Cameron, along with her full band. Her influences include soul singers like Lianne La Havas, Amy Winehouse and Yebba.
Supporting are Fraser’s jazz trio, Big Enough Umbrella, and Callum’s project, Meraki Quartet.
Callum said: ‘People can expect some psych/new age jazz with lots of synths, groovy drum beats and some soul vocals and dub basslines mixed in.’
Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7.10pm start.
For tickets (£15) contact Callum on 07460 543335.