Peel Centenary centre is set to host a special evening with Adam Wakeman and Damien Wilson next Saturday (January 17), the pair returning by popular demand after previously performing at the venue.
The night, which begins at 7.30pm, promises ‘brilliant musicianship, vocals, all done with humour’ those who purchase a ticket at the cost of £20.
Both musicians are long established in the industry with 56-year-old Wilson being an accomplished vocalist and songwriter whose career spans more than 70 album releases.
He is especially well known within the rock and progressive music scenes, having worked with bands and projects including Headspace, Threshold, Ayreon and Rick Wakeman’s English Rock Ensemble.
His versatility also expands to the musical theatre scene where he performed the role of Jean Valjean in the national UK tour of Les Misérables.
Adam is a highly respected keyboardist and guitarist, best known for his work with Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.
Wakeman is the son of former island resident Rick Wakeman, a celebrated English keyboardist, composer and songwriter.
Adam has released nine albums in collaboration with his father, as well as four solo albums of his own.
He was classically trained as a pianist, which resulted in the 51-year-old’s music blending classical, rock and contemporary styles.
The musician co-wrote the late Ozzy Osbourne’s platinum-selling 2010 album Scream and has toured with artists including Travis, Annie Lennox, Will Young, Slash and 10CC.
Tickets can be purchased through its website www.centenarycentre.com.