Thirteen teams of dancers from Move It Dance took to the stage of Ballakermeen High School’s Studio Theatre twice on Saturday to showcase the dances they will perform at a competition in Paris.
Performing as individuals, duos and groups, the dancers, aged from four to 50, gave island audiences the chance to watch the routines they will be performing at the Future Cheer Brings It On competition.
More than 100 performers and their supporters from the Douglas studio will be going to the competition at Disneyland Paris on November 25.