A Douglas-based dance school has made history after becoming the first team from the Isle of Man to compete at the prestigious Dance Summit in the US.
Earlier this month two teams from Move It Studios headed to Orlando, Florida, to show what they can do.
Phoenix Rising Infernos (Junior Pom Small) and Phoenix Rising Sapphires (Junior Contemporary/Lyrical Small) were made up of team members Pixie Clarke, Mia Long, Aeryn Breed, Erin Faragher, Millie Hartley, Emma Hill, and Kiah Kennedy.
The Dance Summit, held at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando draws elite talent from across the world and the two Manx teams held their own.
The Manx dancers performed at the event on May 4 with the dance studio claiming the they left an ‘indelible mark with their exceptional performances’
‘Amid fierce competition, the Infernos and Sapphires showcased their outstanding skill, passion, and dedication, capturing the hearts and admiration of audiences and judges, leaving an unforgettable impression on the international stage’ Move It Studios director Kate Caine said.
"This historic debut at The Dance Summit is a testament to the remarkable talent and dedication of our dancers.
‘Representing the Isle of Man for the first time on such a prestigious platform fills us with immense pride.
‘The journey to The Dance Summit has been filled with hard work, passion, and unwavering support from our community. We are grateful for this opportunity to showcase our artistry and bring the spirit of the Isle of Man to the world.’
Kate also praised the support the dancers have received locally which has enabled to them to showcase their talent globally.
‘It should be noted that this opportunity would not have been possible without the financial support from the Isle of Man Arts Council,’ Kate explained. ‘We are so grateful for their assistance and donations given from other local businesses, family, and friends.’
Kate feels the success of the Infernos and Sapphires will ensure a pathway to greater success in the future.
‘As they return home, Phoenix Rising Infernos and Phoenix Rising Sapphires carry with them the pride of the Isle of Man and the admiration of the global dance community’ she said.
‘Their journey at The Dance Summit 2024 marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Isle of Man's dance legacy, one filled with promise, passion, and endless possibilities.’