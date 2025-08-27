A new public sculpture by Bryan Kneale will be officially unveiled at Tynwald National Park and Arboretum later this year.
Albany Arts Communications has revealed the sculpture will be in place on Saturday October 25.
As well as viewing the sculpture Eelips (Ellipse), members of the public are invited to attend a day of talks to celebrate the new work by one of the Isle of Man's best known artists. Further details of the event schedule will be announced soon.
The Tynwald National Park and Arboretum is set in more than 25 acres of picturesque countryside and features trees from the Island’s 17 Manx parishes, as well as spectacular elevated views of the Manx landscape for which Kneale has great affection.
The celebrated Royal Academician is donating his time and the ownership of the new sculpture to the island that has been a constant source of inspiration and it will become part of the Isle of Man Arts Council Modern and Contemporary Loan Collection.
Standing at 2.5 metres tall, Eelips (Ellipse) will be the first sculpture by Bryan Kneale to enter the Collection, in the year he celebrates his 95th birthday.
The artwork is a result of a life’s work in painting and sculpture by this renowned artist, and the realisation of a long-held ambition to install an artwork in the Manx landscape.
Bryan Kneale says: ‘I’m fairly obsessed with the place I came from, the Isle of Man, which is mountainous and by the sea – it would be wonderful to make something which would work in that landscape.’
This project has been funded by Isle of Man Arts Council, the George Frampton Fund and Culture Vannin, and delivered in partnership with the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture and Kneale’s family.