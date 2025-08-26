An end-of-summer musical adventure is set for St John’s this weekend – and it’s going to be spud-tacular!
Supermarket superhero Supertato will come to life in the latest Manx Family Concerts extravaganza in the village.
The MFC team will be bringing the story of the beloved spud-shaped star to St John’s Methodist Church Hall on Sunday, August 31 with shows at 1pm and 3pm. Each show lasts around an hour.
Based on the popular book by Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet, the playful, interactive concert will feature Supertato and his mission to stop a very cheeky pea on the loose.
The books have also been made into a tv show on CBeebies. The concert is perfect for those aged three to five years but older children will be sure to enjoy it too.
Designed for all ages, Manx Family Concerts provides an inclusive space where families can experience the magic of live music together and where youngsters are free to move, dance and explore as music and storytelling collide in a relaxed, welcoming setting.
Heather Daykin, from Manx Family Concerts, is excited to bring the show to St Johns.
She said: ‘We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Supertato to St John’s next weekend. It’s full of fun, energy and creativity - perfect for families looking to round off the school holidays with something special.
‘Our mission has always been to bring people together through music and this concert promises to be another joyful experience.’
Supported by Isle of Man Arts Council and Ellan Vannin Chiropractic Clinic, tickets cost £7 for adults and £5 for children
You can secure your tickets for the shows by visiting: ticketsource.co.uk/manxfamilyconcerts