A performance of harp music dedicated to Manx artist and designer Archibald Knox has been released online for the first time.
Performed by young harp ensemble Claasagh, the music is inspired by Knox’s beautifully illustrated manuscript of the same name ‘The Deer’s Cry’ and is an original composition by leading harpist, composer and teacher, Rachel Hair,
The music was performed by Rachel and some of her Manx harp students during the festival Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering in July this year.
Consisting of four sections – Cymric Silver; Knox’s Jig; The Deer’s Cry and The Ghost Designer - this spectacular suite was originally commissioned by Culture Vannin and the Archibald Knox Society for the 150th anniversary of the death of Knox.
It was originally performed by Rachel with two of her students of that time, Mera Royle and Amy Stoutt. A decade later, it has been performed again by ten members of Claasagh as part of this year’s ‘Isle of Knox’ 160th anniversary celebrations, something which is testament to the success of harping on the Isle of Man.
The concert took place in St John’s Royal Chapel – itself a significant location as the Chapel is home to the Manx Patriots’ Roll of Honour, which includes Knox’s name.
Widely regarded as one of the finest exponents of traditional harp playing, Rachel Hair has taught in the Isle of Man for Culture Vannin spanning ten years and has emerged as the world’s premiere specialist in Manx harp music.
Rachel has toured extensively throughout Europe, the US and beyond, published seven books of arrangements, including two dedicated entirely to Manx music, and released seven critically acclaimed albums, including a duo album of Manx songs and tunes called “Lossan” with Gaelic singer Ruth Keggin.
Rachel said: ‘It is a privilege to have my suite performed again, this time by five times as many students. The project has also introduced Knox’s work to this new generation of harpists, allowing them to engage with and be inspired by his remarkable creations.
‘It is now part of the Manx harp repertoire on the island, and I hope it will continue to bring joy both to those who learn the music and to those who listen to the harp players perform it.”
Manx music development officer for Culture Vannin, Dr Chloë Woolley is delighted the music has been released.
She said: ‘It’s important to keep Manx music creative, fresh and forward thinking through exciting new commissions, and this concert with Rachel and the Claasagh ensemble provides a chance for all to see, hear and be inspired by the Isle of Man’s musical talent today.’
Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering is going from strength to strength having recently hosted a week of packed out concerts and ceilis in July, including this concert with Rachel Hair, guitarist Ron Jappy and Claasagh.
A few years shy of its 50th anniversary, the festival continues to be an annual celebration of Manx talent and creative collaborations with the other Celtic nations.