Hunt the Wren will take place on December 26 at Scoill Phurt-le-Moirrey car park in Port St Mary at 10am; outside the Woodbourne Hotel in Douglas at 10.30am; outside St Paul’s Church in Ramsey at 10.30am; at the Arboretum car park in St John’s at 10.30am; Willaston School car park, opposite the Manor Pub at 10.45am; outside the Mitre pub in Kirk Michael (going on to Ballaugh) at 11am; outside The Raven at Ballaugh at 11.20am (going on to Sulby) and reaching Sulby at the Sulby Glen Pub at 11.40am.