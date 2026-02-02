A bold and playful new exhibition is inviting visitors of all ages to discover the joy of art as Art Adventures for Beginners opens at the House of Manannan in Peel on Saturday, February 14.
The exhibition is a collaborative project between the Isle of Man Arts Council and Manx National Heritage, inspired by the former’s modern and contemporary loan collection.
Art Adventures for Beginners runs until Sunday, May 17 and is part of Manx National Heritage’s ‘Your Exhibit’ programme.
The exhibition is open daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm, with free admission and donations welcome.
Designed to break down barriers often associated with modern art, Art Adventures for Beginners is designed to create an informal, welcoming space where curiosity is encouraged and there are no wrong answers.
Through colourful displays, familiar objects and interactive prompts, the exhibition invites children and adults alike to explore, imagine and respond to art in their own way.
The gallery has been transformed into a vibrant, hands-on environment that encourages visitors to ask questions and engage playfully with the artworks on display. The exhibition is packed with eye-catching surprises.
Visitors can also spot works by internationally recognised artists including David Hockney, Patrick Caulfield, Marc Quinn and Bryan Kneale, alongside Manx and UK artists who challenge traditional ways of seeing.
Suzanne Walker, arts project co-ordinator for the Isle of Man Arts Council, said the exhibition focuses on reconnecting with the basics of art: ‘Do you like what you see? How does it make you feel? Art brings so much joy to the world – come and visit for a little bit of colour and culture.’
Katie King, curator for art and social history at Manx National Heritage, described the exhibition as ‘perfect for anyone’, adding that its lively design and more than 40 works on show encourage exploration and imagination.