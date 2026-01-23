‘Window Wanderland’ is set to return to the Isle of Man in March, promising three evenings of creativity, colour and community spirit across the island.
Taking place from March 21 to 23, the much-loved community arts project will once again invite residents to transform their windows, gardens and streets into glowing displays of imagination.
Following the success of its pilot year in 2025, the Villa Gaiety, in collaboration with partner arts venues across the island, has confirmed the event’s return – this time with a distinct Manx flavour.
Participants are encouraged to take inspiration from Blein Ny Gaelgey (Year of Manx Language), incorporating Manx folklore, language, symbols or visual art into their displays.
Originally created in Bristol in 2015, Window Wanderland has since grown into a global phenomenon, with communities around the world taking part each year.
The concept is simple but magical: residents create illuminated window displays which form free, family-friendly walking trails through neighbourhoods.
From fairy lights and handcrafted artwork to storytelling scenes and live performances, each window becomes part of a shared outdoor gallery.
In 2026, Window Wanderland will once again be delivered collaboratively across Douglas, Peel and Port Erin, with a Ramsey location to be announced soon.
The event aims to brighten the last dark evenings of winter while encouraging people to explore their local areas, connect with neighbours and celebrate creativity in all its forms.
Sarah Wilson-White, head of culture and arts for the government’s culture division, said the event highlights the power of accessible creativity.
‘Window Wanderland is a wonderful reminder that everyone can be creative.
‘Seeing streets come alive with unexpected imagination, and families exploring their local neighbourhoods together, is incredibly special.
‘We’re excited to see how communities across Douglas, Peel, Port Erin and Ramsey build on last year’s pilot success and make Window Wanderland 2026 even more Manx and magical.’
There are three ways to get involved; Firstly, residents can attend a creative workshop in the lead-up to the event.
Low-cost, hands-on workshops will take place during February half-term, from February 14 to 22, offering inspiration and practical support.
Sessions will be hosted at venues including the Centenary Centre in Peel, Villa Marina Arcade in Douglas, Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin, Kensington Arts in Douglas, and a Ramsey venue to be confirmed.
Secondly, anyone can take part by creating a window display. Participation is free, and households simply need to register on the Window Wanderland website and add their address to the digital map.
Displays should be ready for the evening of Saturday, March 21.
Finally, the public is invited to wrap up warm and wander.
In 2025, hundreds of people accessed the online maps to explore displays in their local area, and organisers hope even more will take part in 2026.
More information and registration details can be found on the Isle of Man Window Wanderland website at https://www.windowwanderland.com/event/isle-of-man-2026/ ahead of the event.