A teenage driver has been fined £1,160 after three incidents in three months.
Eighteen-year-old Ethan Kyle Ian Adams has also been banned from the roads for six months.
He appeared before magistrates on January 29, admitting careless driving, carrying a passenger in a dangerous manner, and two counts of having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police first saw Adams driving a Lexus on the A18 Mountain Road on August 24, at 4.45pm.
They stopped the car due to defects, but then found that the rear seats had been removed, and a female was sitting directly on the chassis in the back.
The Lexus was taken to the test centre and deemed to be unroadworthy.
On September 9, Port Officers were outside the Sea Terminal when they saw a Mazda X5 spin 180 degrees at the roundabout, then drive on the wrong side of the road.
CCTV footage later identified Adams as the driver.
On November 17, police saw the Mazda at EVF on Peel Road in Douglas.
They followed it and described it as ‘bouncing’ due to suspension problems.
Adams was stopped and the car was taken to the test centre, where it was deemed unroadworthy.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said his client was young and inexperienced, and had taken people selling him cars at their word, that they were fit for the road.
Mr Taylor said Adams had since purchased a vehicle from a reputable source.
Regarding the passenger offence, the advocate said Adams had met friends in Ramsey, then been left with two females, and had not wanted to leave one of them behind.
Magistrates also ordered the teenager, who lives at Oak Road in Peel, to pay £50 prosecution costs.
He’ll pay at a rate of £200 per month.