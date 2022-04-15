Davy Knowles brings it all on home

One of the island’s favourite musical exports is lining up a couple of surprise gigs in his home town next month.

Blues guitarist Davy Knowles is set to play two shows at the Port St Mary Town Hall on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8.

The famed six-stringer is currently spending time with his family in Port St Mary and has decided to take the time to play a couple of island gigs, his first for nearly three years.

Over the past few years, Davy had made a welcome habit of playing invariably sold-out gigs over Christmas although, thanks to the pandemic, the last one was back in 2019.

Chances to return to the Isle of Man with his guitar in hand and with his young family have been few and far between since Covid reared its head.

However, personal circumstances had led Davy to postpone several of his US tour dates and return to the island.

Although he said that playing gigs wasn’t the first thought that came into his mind during his time back on the island, he is looking forward to getting up on stage in front of a Manx crowd again.

‘Though its done me good to be back on home soil, it’s been a tough visit for a few reasons, and I haven’t had the chance or inclination to pick up an instrument since being here,’ said Davy.

‘Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve bumped into so many lovely familiar faces, and they have all asked the same thing.

‘Firstly, it’s “how long are you over for?”, which is standard, and, secondly, “are you playing anywhere?”

‘At first my answer was “no no, I’m just here for a family trip”.

‘But after a while I came to the realization that it may be exactly what I need.

‘Some of the most joy I’ve ever had playing music have been the shows I used to do around Christmas at Port St Mary Town Hall, and right now I could use a little of that joy.

The concert will give Davy the chance to play his brand new material to a local audience.

He released his latest album, the tellingly-titled ‘What Happens Next’, in October 2021, with the songs, influenced by a broad mix of heavy blues riffs, vintage Americana and Motown-inspired blues and soul.

Recorded by the famed music producer Produced by Eric Corne, who has also worked with John Mayall, Joe Walsh, Joe Bonamassa, the album points to a different approach to Davy’s song writing and playing, with more emphasis on Davy’s rich, soulful singing and grittier song writing, rather than his electrifying guitar solo-ing.

The album reached number 11 in the US Roos and Rock charts.

He will be joined by his regular Manx backing band of bassist Steve Rowe and drummer Steve Leach, who will be asked to get to grips with his new songs, such as the hard-riffing single ‘Light of the Moon’ and the smooth and soulful ‘Hell To Pay’, in quick time, along with his more familiar classics, such as ‘Coming Up For Air’ and his home-coming song ‘Roll Away’, which will have an even more special resonance this time around.

‘It’s a spur of the moment, last minute thing,’ said Davy of his decision to gig on the island.

‘But I think that little bit of chaos will make these shows high energy and enormous fun.’

Tickets for each night are £20, including booking fee, available from tickettailor.com/events/triskelpromotionslimited.