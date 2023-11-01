There was a bonfire on the beach before the fireworks display.
It was held a week early to allow for the use of the breakwater for the display.
The event, sponsored by Celton Manx, gets under way at 6.40pm with a Best Guy competition. Cash prizes of £100, £50 and £25 will be presented to the top three Guys.
The fireworks will be fired off from a barge in the bay at 7pm and will be synchronised to music.
Ramsey Commissioners ever-popular Fireworks Spectacular, set to music, takes place at Mooragh Park on Saturday, from 7.30pm.
There will be entertainment at the Lakeside Centre from 6.30pm. People are asked to walk to the park where possible.
Bacchas Hockey Club is holding its annual bonfire night celebration on Saturday at Cronkbourne, in Tromode.
The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks are at 7.30pm.
Admission (£5) includes a hotdog or burger.
Maughold Parish Social Club’s celebration takes place on Saturday at Dhoon Church field.
The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm ahead of the firework display at 7pm.
Hotdogs, soup and a roll will be available for £1.
Finally, Sunday is the turn of Laxey. Fireworks will start in Laxey Valley Gardens at 7pm. Refreshments will be available from 6.30pm.