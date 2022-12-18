The musical comedy will be staged at the Gaiety Theatre from February 10 to 18.
Young Frankenstein is Mel Brooks’ adaptation of his 1974 comedy film of the same name.
Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick Frankenstein (pronounced ‘Fronk-en-steen’), inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania. With the help of a hunchbacked sidekick, Igor (pronounced ‘Eye-gore’), and a leggy lab assistant, Inga (pronounced normally), Frederick finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors.
‘It’s alive!’ he exclaims as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather’s. Eventually, the monster escapes and hilarity continuously abounds.
Songs include ‘The Transylvania Mania’, ‘He Vas My Boyfriend’, and ‘Puttin’ on the Ritz’.
Evening performances start at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm) and there is a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Sunday, February 12.
The DCU is offering an early bird Christmas special deal, £2 off for any ticket is available until Christmas Eve (Saturday). Call the box office on 600555, visit the Welcome Centre or book online at villagaiety.com