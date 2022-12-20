And many more watched the proceedings from the beach and prom.
Dippers were presented with medals to mark their achievement and prizes were awarded to the best dressed male, female, group and children.
Jacqui Green, who has organised the dip for the last 20 years, told Island Life conditions were cold but the rain stayed away while the dip took place.
‘Approximately 400 entered the water, eventually many spectators turned up to watch too, they all seemed to be enjoying themselves,’ she said.
‘We thank the Cod and Castle fish and chip shop Peel for being our main sponsors.
‘I would also like to thank everybody who took part, people who came to watch and everybody who helped both before and on the day.’
Cheques will be presented to the three charities at a coffee morning to be held in Peel in March. The event is also a fundraiser for the charities.
Just four dippers took place in the first Peel New Year’s Dip, which took place in 1983. The event – including annual coffee morning – has since raised more than £250,000.