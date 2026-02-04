Full Moon Festival has made its biggest announcement yet ahead of its 2026 return, confirming that internationally acclaimed DJ Fish56Octagon will headline the event and close the weekend with a Saturday night set.
Festival founder Scotty Bradshaw revealed the news over the weekend, describing the booking as a major milestone for the island-based festival, which will return to Rosehill Farm on Richmond Hill from June 26 to 28.
Speaking about the announcement, Mr Bradshaw said he was ‘absolutely thrilled’ to have Fish56Octagon on the bill, calling him one of the most exciting rising names in electronic music.
‘I’ve followed Fish for a few years now online, and he has become one of the biggest rising stars in the DJ world, continuing to grow in popularity every single week,’ he said.
‘What’s really special is that he genuinely wants to come to the island, as he’s never been before, so let’s give this guy the welcome he truly deserves.’
Fish56Octagon, who hails from the UK, has built a reputation for high-energy, marathon DJ sets that blend multiple genres and place vinyl culture at the heart of the performance.
Over the past 12 months alone, he has played more than 100 shows worldwide, drawing from a vinyl collection of around 3,000 records, alongside unreleased material from some of the biggest names in the scene.
His growing profile has seen him perform seven sets at Glastonbury, alongside appearances at major festivals including Boomtown, Creamfields, Parklife, Reading and EDC.
He has also played on the main stage at Australia’s Beyond the Valley festival in front of 35,000 people, with further performances across Ibiza, Amsterdam, Bali, New Zealand and the United States.
In March 2026, just months before his Isle of Man appearance, Fish56Octagon is also due to headline London’s O2 Brixton Academy.
Mr Bradshaw added: ‘His multi-genre extended sets are something very different, and we are so buzzing to have an artist like this visiting us.’
Beyond the stage, Fish56Octagon is known for supporting grassroots talent through his Octagon Discs label, which focuses on helping emerging producers.
His own productions have been supported by global dance music heavyweights including Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, Paul Oakenfold and Kerri Chandler.
The announcement follows confirmation late last year that Full Moon Festival would return in 2026 after a challenging, but thrilling 2025 event.
In a candid message to festival goers, Mr Bradshaw previously explained that the pressures of running the festival had taken a toll on his mental health, prompting uncertainty over its future.
However, after widespread community support and a commitment to changes behind the scenes, the festival is now set for its fourth year.
Planned updates include retiring the barn as a venue, improving accommodation options, spreading out bar areas and expanding the festival’s wellbeing programme.
Day tickets and full weekend passes are on sale. As with previous years, the event remains subject to planning and licensing approval.
With its headline act now confirmed, anticipation is already building for what organisers say will be the biggest and boldest Full Moon Festival yet.