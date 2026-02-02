Douglas is set to get a whole lot glitzier this weekend as Kiki’s Lounge on North Quay hosts the Extra Fancy Galentine’s Drag Brunch.
Taking place on Saturday, February 7, the event will be hosted by local drag favourite Fenella Beach, alongside fellow performers Nona Binary, The Lady Isabella and Dahlia.
The show is being produced by Nona Binary (Ashton Gibson).
Described as a high-energy daytime party, the brunch promises a blend of drag excellence, themed cocktails and a welcoming atmosphere for all.
‘Drag Brunch is always a fun and camp time,’ says Owen Atkinson, who performs as Fenella Beach.
‘It’s a daytime party featuring your favourite drag queens. Come for the day-drinking, stay for the fierce drag entertainment.’
Doors open at midday, with the show beginning at 1pm and running until 3.30pm.
While the formal festivities wrap up mid-afternoon, Fenella hints that the party rarely ends there.
‘Often some people will stick around at Kiki’s after to keep the party going,’ they say.
The Galentine’s edition of the brunch leans fully into the Valentine’s theme, offering bespoke food and drink options created especially for the event. Each ticket includes a complimentary first drink, with mocktails also available.
‘Every drag brunch we do at Kiki’s has its own custom food and drinks menu, and this one is no different,’ Fenella explains. ‘We even have cocktails named after each of our performers, so you can sip on a Fenella Beach whilst watching Fenella Beach.’
Beyond the cocktails, guests can expect interactive elements and prizes throughout the afternoon.
Valentine’s-themed giveaways will be up for grabs, and audience members can take part in the ever-popular Lip Sync For Your Brunch competition, with the chance to win a table at a future event.
Performance-wise, the brunch is set to deliver a soundtrack packed with pop powerhouses.
‘We’re all fierce lip-synchers,
‘We’ll be performing to your favourite jams all around the Valentine’s theme — from falling in love to getting over your ex.’
Artists featured include Beyoncé, Kesha, Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande, among others.
Each performer brings a distinct style to the stage, ensuring a varied and fast-paced show.
‘From thigh-slapping comedy to sickening stunts, and everything in between,’ Fenella adds: ‘There’ll be something for everyone.’
Above all, the event is designed to be inclusive and welcoming. Whether attendees arrive with partners, friends or solo, they’ll be embraced by the brunch’s joyful energy.
‘Bring your beau, your gal pal, your girlie gang, or rock up alone,’ Fenella adds, ‘I promise we’re all really nice.’
