One of the Isle of Man’s most significant publications on traditional dance has been made freely available online, more than 40 years after its original release.
‘The Leighton Stowell Book of Manx Dances’, first published in 1981 by members of the Manx Folk Dance Society, has long been regarded as a key reference for both new and experienced Manx dancers.
In 1989, a cassette recording of the accompanying dance music, recorded by Charles Guard, was released as a learning aid. Culture Vannin has now digitised and published both the book and the music online.
The book documents a range of traditional Manx dances, many of which form the core repertoire of Manx dancing today.
These include well-known dances such as The Girls’ Jig, Gorse Sticks, Cutting the Turf, Dance for Three, Billey Keirn and Daunse Noo George, as well as lesser-known dances such as Daunse Straid and Madalcogh.
Former chairperson of the Manx Folk Dance Society, and one of those behind the original book, Joan Cowell, commented: ‘The Leighton Stowell Book of Manx Dances was produced after his death in 1979.
‘The Manx Folk Dance Society wanted to commemorate his dedication to Manx dancing and his creation of several dances. A sub-committee was formed to check through his personal notes and instructions, which his family let us have.
‘After the book was published, it was decided to ask some members and friends, with the assistance of Charles Guard, to make a record of music to accompany the book, as well as including a few other dance tunes.’
Until now, the detailed dance instructions had not been widely accessible, meaning the dances could largely only be learned directly within the tradition.
The accompanying music recording features performances by several prominent Manx musicians, including Bernard Osborne (violin), Robert Smyth (accordion), Julie Matthews (flute), Janet Nicks (bass), Peter Cubberley (whistles), Mai Ying Lee (mandolin and banjo), Sue Ling Lee (guitar) and Charles Guard (harp).
In addition to music for the dances included in the Leighton Stowell book, the album contains recordings for other popular Manx dances of the period, such as Hunt the Wren, Yn Mheillea and Shooyl Inneenyn, as well as less frequently performed dances including Tree Cassyn Vannin, Smuggler’s Dance and Car ny Ferrishyn.
Culture Vannin hopes that making these resources freely available online will broaden access to Manx traditional dance and music, supporting dancers and teachers on the island and internationally, while also encouraging new participants to take up Manx dancing.
Dr Chloë Woolley, Manx music development officer for Culture Vannin, said: ‘This is such a wonderful and important resource and we’re excited to be able to share it far and wide.
‘As well as learning the classics, schools and dance groups on and off the island are always looking for new challenges and releasing this iconic publication will help further the development of Manx dance.’
The Leighton Stowell Book of Manx Dances can be downloaded in full or accessed by individual dance instructions via https://manxmusic.com/.