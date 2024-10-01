Two ‘Britpop legends’ are set to take to the stage at the Erin Arts Centre this month.
Nigel Clark from ‘Dodgy’ and Chris Helme from ‘The Seahorses’ will be playing for one night only on Saturday, October 19.
Nigel’s band Dodgy were formed in Hounslow in 1990, where they shared a house with fellow Britpop band The Bluetones. The band are best known for their hits ‘Staying Out for the Summer’, ‘If You're Thinking of Me’ and ‘Good Enough’, while their 1996 album ‘Free Peace Sweet’ went platinum in the UK.
Nigel has also recorded two solo albums - ‘21st Century Man’ and ‘Make Believe Love’.
Chris’ band The Seahorses were formed by former Stone Roses guitarist John Squire in 1996. Chris was spotted busking in his home town of York by Squire who asked him to join his new band.
The Seahorses only recorded one album - ‘Do It Yourself’ - which featured three charting UK singles. ‘Love Is the Law’ reached number three, ‘Blinded by the Sun’ number seven and ‘Love Me and Leave Me’ charted at 16th, the latter of which was Liam Gallagher's first songwriting credit.
Chris has also recorded three solo albums - ‘The Rookery’, ‘Ashes’ and ‘World of My Own’ which was released in 2024.
Rob Cope, from But First Promotions, said: ‘It’s always a fun night of music and stories with Chris and Nigel. Chris will play a set, then Nigel will play a set, then hopefully they will play a few songs together to end the night.
‘They usually play a mixture of their band songs, plus some of their own solo material and the odd cover version. The guys will also be in the bar after the performance to meet fans, sign merch and pose for photos.’
But First Promotions have recently permanently relocated their acoustic gigs to the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin.
Since the move in March, there have been sold out performances by Bernard Butler (formerly of Suede), Ben Ottewell (Gomez), James Walsh (Starsailor) and Ian Prowse (Pele and Amsterdam).
Before March, But First gigs had been held at the Colby Glen pub for the last five years, but relocated because of more favourable sound and lighting equipment.
Tickets for Nigel and Chris’ show are priced at £29.50, and can be bought by sending an email to [email protected], or sending them a message via their social media pages on Facebook, X or Instagram.