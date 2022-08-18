Dolphin design that focuses on wellness
Wellness shows different things people can do to bring fulfillment and happiness to their lives
The Big Splash Art trail sees more than 30 dolphin sculptures and 40 dolphin calves installed at sites around the island - an inspirational public art project not only providing opportunities for people to reconnect with nature and enjoy the island’s countryside, but also to raise awareness of Hospice Isle of Man’s work in the community.
Techniques taught and used for coping skills and ground methods to help people and their mental health is the theme of the dolphin at Sulby reservoir.
The design for Wellness is a collaboration from the mental health therapy team and its service users and was brought to life by artist Hannah Callister, who works as a mental health activities coordinator at Manannan Court.
It includes flowers, bees, an artist’s palette, cakes and a bicycle using a mixture of emulsion, acrylic paint, paint pens, permanent markers, gold and silver leaf and glitter.
Hannah explained: ‘The five, four, three, two, one method is to find five things you can see, four things you can feel, three things you can hear, two things you can smell and one thing you can taste.
‘These things can be found within the design or in the environment.’
She added: ‘Every item within the design has dual meaning.
‘For example the depiction of the flowers is something that you can smell and a representation of nature and for some people a coping strategy.
‘Therefore this design is interactive and informative.’
The panel encourages readers to look closely at the design and see if there are any activities they would like to try as well as to play close attention to each of their senses.
‘Remember to use your new skills and teach others,’ it states.
‘Wellness is important. You’re important.’
l Maps, trail guides and fun log books can be obtained from any Hospice Isle of Man charity shop.
For more information see www.bigsplash.im
