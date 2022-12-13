Audiences are enjoying an exciting journey over the rainbow with this year’s Christmas pantomime.
Shone Productions is staging an up-to-date pantomime version of the classic story, The Wizard of Oz, at the Gaiety Theatre until December 31.
It features Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Tony Rudd as Scarecrow, Jack Divers as Tin Man, Leah Carter as Dorothy, Brendan Cunningham as Lion, Lisa Kreisky as Wicked Witch and Andy Brennan as Glinda the Good Witch.
The ensemble dancers and the juvenile company are from Unity Dance School.
Tickets are available online at villagaiety.com, through the box office on 600555 or call into the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal.
Meanwhile, the ‘Tin Man’s Tickets’ initiative will give 275 tickets for the pantomime to families and children in need.
It includes those who have had adverse childhood experiences or experienced financial or personal difficulties.
The initiative has been developed between VillaGaiety and the Isle of Man Arts Development team, which partnered with The Children’s Centre, to pilot the scheme.
The Children’s Centre will distribute the tickets to children and families they have identified as being most in need.
This subsidy scheme has been funded by the Isle of Man Arts Council, and is the first step in providing a broader subsidised ticket scheme as outlined in the National Development Strategy for Culture and the Arts.
As part of this broader scheme the VillaGaiety will be working to identify physical, social and financial barriers to attendance, and what can be done to ensure everyone has the opportunity to attend and enjoy the arts.
Arts Council chair Marlene Maska MLC said: ‘I am delighted that this partnership is providing access to shows for children or families who may otherwise miss out due to personal or financial circumstances.
‘Ticket subsidy is an ambition within the National Development Strategy for Culture and Arts to broaden access and inclusivity in the arts within our community, and it is intended that this first partnership for Christmas 2022 will be the first step to regularly subsidise tickets at our wonderful venues.’
Joff Whitten, head of the Children’s Centre, said: ‘We are so excited for our families to be given this opportunity.
‘Christmas can hopefully be a time for joy and celebration and sharing, these tickets will give the families we work with a little boost at a time when sadly so many are struggling.’