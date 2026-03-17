Douglas Choral Union recently gathered to celebrate the success of its recent production of Guys and Dolls.
The event was a joyful reflection on months of dedication, teamwork and shared passion that brought the beloved musical to life on the Gaiety stage.
Photographs captured by Hannah Williams beautifully showcased the spirit of the evening, with society president Rene Paradise presenting awards and recognising the outstanding contributions made by members across all areas of the production.
The evening served as a reminder that theatre is, at its heart, a genuine group effort.
While standout performances were recognised, the production’s success was built on the combined talents of its cast, the tireless work of its crew and the commitment of its committee.
From six months of rehearsals to the final standing ovation, Guys and Dolls was a testament to what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared goal.
Jude Fullerton from the DCU said: ‘It is a community for a reason … the weight is not all on the leads but everyone involved in the production.’
Award winners included Natalie Smith (Best Actress), Damian Kneale (Best Actor) and Jonathan Sleight and Iain Dixon, who shared The Paradise & Gell Award for Best Supporting Role.
Other honours recognised emerging talent, ensemble work and outstanding contributions behind the scenes, highlighting the breadth of dedication within the society.
More than just a celebration of achievement, the evening reflected the inclusive and supportive nature of Douglas Choral Union. Members balance busy lives outside theatre yet continue to give their time and energy for the love of performance and community.
As the curtain falls on Guys and Dolls, excitement is already building for the next production. In February 2027, the society will trade the golden age of musicals for the energy and sparkle of Saturday Night Fever.