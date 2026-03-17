Charity Love Tech Isle of Man is celebrating the success of its recent Nicole Stott Series - a programme of events held across the island that brought together students, families, educators and industry leaders to explore the possibilities of space, science and creativity.
Delivered in collaboration with former NASA astronaut Nicole, wife of Manx space entrepreneur Chris Stott, the series aimed to inspire the next generation through real-world insight into the global space industry.
Over several days, a range of events took place, each designed to connect young people with global expertise and spark imagination about future careers and opportunities.
At Mountain View Innovation Centre, students and guests gathered for an intimate session with Nicole and Christina Korp, founder of organisation Space for a Better World.
The series continued with Reach for the Stars, a careers focused panel event held at Ballakermeen for students aged 14 and above.
The programme concluded with ‘Aim Higher’ a creative community activation held at The Nunnery.
A total of 20 young participants took part in designing and painting fabric panels that will form part of a unique Isle of Man inspired art space suit, created using a spacesuit base brought by Nicole.
The children also participated in a large-scale outdoor installation captured by aerial drone footage, symbolising the next generation of explorers as the ‘stars’ surrounding the artwork. The concept was created by Christina to encourage young people everywhere to dream big and aim higher for their futures.
One of the most meaningful moments of the week followed during a visit to children’s hospice Rebecca House, where Nicole spent time with patients and families.
The series was made possible thanks to generous support of sponsors Zurich Insurance Group, Crowe Isle of Man and Appleby.
The organisers would also like to thank partners River Advisers, the Department of Enterprise and Euroforest Limited.