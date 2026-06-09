Douglas Choral Union are currently in preparations for its next show.
Saturday Night Fever is a 1977 dance drama about Tony Manero, a young man from Brooklyn who escapes the struggles of his working-class life through disco dancing on the weekends.
The film became a huge success, helping make disco popular worldwide. Its iconic soundtrack, featuring songs by Manx born Bee Gees, became one of the best-selling soundtrack albums of all time.
Auditions for this production will take place across Tynwald weekend from July 3 to 5.
Douglas Choral Union have been established since 1896 and have provided entertainment to the island for more than 100 years.
Ahead of the production, which is set to go ahead in February 2027, the DCU invite people to come along to a workshop ahead of auditions to meet the directors and learn chorography.
Jude Fullerton from Douglas Choral Union said: ‘The workshop is combined with a meet and greet with the production team and allows you the opportunity to discuss the show and what it entails with the director, musical director and choreographer prior to the auditions.
‘This will be followed with a workshop on the dance element required for the auditions. A section required for all auditionees and a second section for those who want to dance dance dance.’
The workshop will take place on Sunday, June 14 at the Kensington Arts Centre.
Starting at 2pm the workshop will begin with the meet and greet. After this, the movement workshop will begin which is open to all auditionees.
This relaxed and informative session will introduce the movement routine for auditions.
Afterwards the dance session will begin at 3.30pm and is aimed at those wishing to audition for a dancer or principal role, this session will focus on learning choreography and getting a feel for the show’s dance style.
Jude said: ‘We are really excited to bring Saturday Night Fever to the Isle of Man - this is the first time to be presented on island combined with the links to the BeeGees plus the whole disco party vibe, it is sure to be a hit for the IoM.’
No previous theatre experience is required to attend any of the workshops or to audition.
The purpose behind hosting the workshop is to give everyone the opportunity to learn the movements and dance ahead of the auditions weekend next month.
Continuing Jude said: ‘Led by choreographer Beth Ansell, these workshops are designed to be fun, supportive and a great opportunity to build confidence ahead of audition weekend! So grab your dancing shoes and we'll see you there!’
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