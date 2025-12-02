Four members of Manx Adventure & Expo have achieved the Sea Kayak Award, a Paddle UK qualification that recognises personal paddling skills and awareness of group safety on the water.
The club, which has more than 100 members and caters for outdoor enthusiasts, confirmed that Maurice, John-Paul, Faye and Emma completed the award on September 28 following a summer of intensive training.
Their development programme took them around the Manx coastline, where they refined paddling techniques, carried out rescue practice and learned to handle a range of conditions, including ocean swell and fast-moving currents.
A joint session with the Port Erin Lifeboat provided further insight into real-world emergency response and the challenges that can arise at sea.
Their assessor, Jay Thompson, an Advanced Sea Kayak Leader and committee member of the club, praised their commitment and progress. He said: ‘The award is a great starting point for people who are reasonably confident in a sea kayak and want to develop their skills further or perhaps become more independent paddlers. We’ve been working towards this award for some time, and several other club members are nearly ready to complete the last aspects of their training.’
He added: ‘The club is focused on increasing accessibility to sea kayaking and helping people take part safely and responsibly. The island is an incredible paddling destination, but there are plenty of dangers if you don’t have relevant training and experience.’
With their qualification now completed, the newly awarded paddlers plan to support more club activities, including beginner sessions that run throughout the summer.
A Lottery Trust grant has helped the club expand its equipment pool over the past two years, enabling many first-time paddlers to get on the water.
Manx Adventure & Expo is a volunteer-run, peer-led outdoor club for adults.
More information is available on Facebook by searching Manx Adventure & Expo.