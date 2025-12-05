Organisers of The Guild have paid tribute to one of its most popular and successful competitors, Deborah Taubman, who has sadly passed away.
Known among fellow competitors and the Manx community for her ‘natural talent’, at the most recent Manx Music Festival earlier this year she won the Walter Kennaugh Memorial Trophy.
Deborah won the award for performing an extract from ‘Betsy Lee’ - celebrating Manx National poet TE Brown.
Beyond her spoken word talent, Deborah was widely appreciated for her poetry and artwork.
Over the years, she produced many outstanding entries in the Folk Song Class at the Guild, each reflecting her creativity, dedication, and deep affection for Manx cultural heritage.
Her contributions consistently elevated the standard of the competitions in which she took part.
Those who worked with Deborah remember her as perky, engaging, and unfailingly generous with her time. She was also a valued member of the community, always willing to support events, share her skills, and encourage fellow performers. Her positive spirit and enthusiasm made her presence a highlight at every Festival.
Posting on Facebook, one person said: ‘Debbie was such a warm, caring person who always had the interests of others in her heart. I remember Debbie from her Foxdale days when she was at the forefront of painting a mural on the wall of the old railway station at Foxdale to include many of the children of the village. She was such a lovely lady.’
Debbie’s daughter Ruth shared her gratitude for the tribute and said: ‘I was fortunate enough to be her practice audience on many occasions and was always amazed at how she remembered such long passages.’
Her funeral will take place on Thursday (December 11) at 1pm at the Christian Science Church, located at the corner of Woodbourne Road and Hilary Road.