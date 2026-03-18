Douglas is set to sparkle with sequins, sass and unapologetic camp as a drag brunch returns to Kiki’s on April 4 at 12pm.
Speaking ahead of the event, Fenella lifted the lid on the preparation that goes into bringing a drag show to life.
Fenella said: ‘It’s a big undertaking. We each have to decide which numbers we’re doing, edit tracks and come up with choreography.’
Performers also design and create their looks, often sewing and embellishing costumes themselves.
‘I’ll definitely be doing a lot of rhinestoning for this one,’ they added.
Hair and makeup are just as crucial as the performance itself.
The event will feature performances from Fenella Beach, Nona Binary, Vida LaFierce and Mathea LaWhore, marking a reunion of their ‘House of Hearts’ collective.
Fellow performer Mathea is known for her wig styling skills and will also be helping other cast members prepare.
‘Drag queens are make-up artists, wig stylists, seamstresses, choreographers, music producers, dancers… it’s not as easy as it looks,’ Fenella said.
Behind the scenes, Fenella and Nona handle production, from organising rehearsals and creating a running order to marketing the event through social media and local outreach.
Ticket tiers range from £15, which includes a welcome drink, to £45 packages with additional drinks. A mid-range £25 option also includes food.
Each drag brunch offers something new, Fenella explained, with performances tailored to the theme and audience.
‘Think less cute bunny rabbits and more “Like a Prayer” religious trauma anthems and camp sacrilege,’ they said.
Fenella also emphasised the importance of events like this locally, noting that drag has played a vital role in supporting the island’s queer community in recent years.
Tickets can be purchased via bit.ly/fenellaxeaster or through @fenellabeach on Instagram.