One of the Isle of Man’s most wonderfully daft and beloved traditions is back — and it’s happening this weekend.
The organisers of the World Tin Bath Championship confirmed that the rescheduled event will go ahead on Saturday, September 13, following its earlier postponement this summer.
Originally planned for June, the event was delayed due to a shortage of health and safety cover — a key requirement when more than 100 people are bobbing around in Castletown Harbour in old tin tubs.
But all is now in place, and organisers the Castletown Ale Drinkers Society (CADS) are ready to welcome the crowds to Castletown’s Middle Harbour, with the first splashdown scheduled for 2.30pm this Saturday.
Now in its 54th year, the championship promises all the usual chaos and charm — from the fiercely contested men’s and women’s races to the ever-hilarious Snake Race, and the delightfully unhinged solo flying attempts that nearly always end with a heroic bellyflop.
As always, the event is in aid of Manx charities. Last year raised around £6,000, half of which went to Castletown-based Isle Listen, who even joined in the Snake Race.
This year, funds will go to Cruse Bereavement Support, who help provide guidance and comfort to those dealing with grief across the island.
Tickets are only £3 for adults and £1 for children, with plenty of opportunities to get drenched — or just snap some unforgettable photos.
This gloriously soggy spectacle dates back to 1972, when CADS were asked to fill the gap between a carnival parade and the evening dance.
With man-powered flight in vogue (and a £50,000 prize from a certain Mr Kramer for the first mile-long flight), Steve Gardner and David Corrin built flying contraptions, backed up by Dave Collister, who unearthed two old tin baths from his shed for ‘rescue’ purposes.
Naturally, the baths stole the show. On race day, seven early pioneers bobbed about in the harbour, while Gardner and Corrin launched themselves off a catwalk in an attempt at human-powered flight.
Trevor Taubman won that first-ever race, just ahead of Collister — and the rest is delightfully wet history.
The event quickly grew, with 30 competitors by 1973, television crews arriving in the mid-70s, and surreal additions like cannon launches, upright pianos, floating pubs, and even a Concorde-shaped bath complete with jet engine sounds.
Ahead of this weekend’s big splash, a spokesperson from CADS said: ‘We would love for you to join us in what we can promise you are NOT shark-infested waters.
‘Tell your friends! Tell your colleagues! Hell, tell your Nan (who probably knows more about Tin Baths than most of us anyway).
‘Anybody can sign up now at https://worldtinbath.com/ - if you’ve got what it takes to become a champion, that is…’
Whether you're racing, spectating, or attempting to take flight, this Saturday’s Tin Bath Championship promises a day of daftness, splashes, and feel-good fundraising.