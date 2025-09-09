The Isle of Man Medical Society has welcomed reforms to school dinners, saying healthier menus are vital for children’s wellbeing - but stressed the need for continued consultation with families.
Its statement follows widespread debate over the Department of Education, Sport and Culture’s (DESC) new primary school menu, which has reduced ultra-processed food and increased Manx produce. Puddings have been replaced with fruit and milk, while condiments such as ketchup and mayonnaise are no longer offered.
The society, which represents doctors on the Isle of Man, said the policy reflects evidence linking good nutrition in childhood to long-term health and educational outcomes.
It backed the department’s adherence to UK school food standards, which recommend daily provision of fruit, vegetables, wholegrains, lean protein and dairy, while limiting foods high in fat, sugar and salt. The society also highlighted that ultra-processed foods now account for just over 5% of the menu - down from about 50% last year - with Manx ingredients making up a quarter of all produce.
But the society warned that any changes must be introduced following ‘meaningful’ talks with everyone involved.
‘Any reforms to school nutrition policy must only be implemented following meaningful consultation with parents, carers, teachers, pupils, catering staff and professional health organisations,’ the statement added. ‘This principle is critical to ensuring policy legitimacy, effectiveness and sustainability.’
The group said involving families in shaping menus would help address concerns.
Meanwhile, the DESC has defended its approach, saying it carried out wide consultation before finalising the menu. A spokesperson said: ‘We are listening carefully to concerns and remain committed to providing healthy, nutritious meals that cater to a range of needs. The menu will continue to evolve to ensure all pupils are properly nourished and enjoy their school meals.’
The changes have divided opinion among parents. Some welcome the healthier meals and the greater use of fresh produce. One said: ‘My daughter has absolutely no issue and we welcome the change. The only thing she misses is cake for dessert, instead she is eating fruit. Which is a win in my eyes.’
Others, however, reported that their children were left hungry or put off by a lack of sauces. One parent said: ‘My daughter will only eat a lot of foods if she has ketchup to “take away” the taste. She came home yesterday saying she was unable to get milk at lunchtime.’
Some families suggested additions such as hummus, while others raised concerns over how children with sensory or dietary needs might cope.
The Medical Society said continuous review and open dialogue were essential, urging government to keep monitoring the policy and adapting menus in response to feedback.
‘By working together, we can ensure that all children on the Isle of Man eat well, grow healthily and reach their full potential,’ it concluded.