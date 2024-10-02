The British pub in Douglas North Quay is set to host its first ever drag-themed quiz night next week.
‘ExDRAGavanza’ is set to take place fortnightly, with the first event to be held on Monday, October 7 at 7pm.
A spokesperson from the British said: ‘This is where trivia gets a glow-up and every round is served with a side of sass!
‘Trust us, this is NOT your grandma’s quiz night - unless your grandma rocks sequins and a killer lip-sync, in which case, bring her along.
‘Expect fierce competition, fabulous prizes, and more shade than a summer in Soho.
‘But darling, here’s the tea - we don’t do table reservations. It’s first come first serve, so get there early if you want a front-row seat to all the glittery fun.
‘Come for the trivia, stay for the drama. It’s the quiz night you didn’t know you needed but now can’t live without!’