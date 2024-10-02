A new initiative is set to host its first event which looks to promote creative upcycling.
Titled ‘RE-CHREE-ATE’, the new scheme was launched in June and looks to provide a platform for artisans and community groups to create and sell upcycled items.
Creations so far have included old furniture transformed using eco-friendly chalk paint, spray can lids turned into colourful Christmas lights, cat food packets stitched into shopping bags and silver spoons crafted into rings.
‘Chree’ is Manx Gaelic for ‘heart’, with the implication that these creators will put passion into their artwork.
The ‘re-chree-ators’ will also have the opportunity to sell their personally-made products at regular (one or two per month) RE-CHREE-ATE exhibitions and markets in the island.
One of these events is set to be held at the Royal Manx Legion club in Douglas on Sunday, October 13 from 10am to 2pm.
Taking the form of a competition, the event will display a variety of creations, and winners of 12 different categories will be judged by a team of VIP judges.
Judges include a local Mayor, an MHK, a renowned Manx artist, a head of special community projects and leading members of three supportive community organisations - all of whom are yet to be named.
The 12 different categories include ‘most beautiful’, ‘most useful’, ‘most innovative’, ‘best clothing item’, ‘best accessory/jewellery item’, ‘best small household item’, ‘best item of furniture’, ‘best outdoor item’, ‘best item created by a family group’, ‘best item created by a community or workplace group’, ‘best item created by a primary school group’ and ‘best item created by a senior school group’.
Gilly Street, founder of the RE-CHREE-ATE venture, said: ‘It’s not just about winning - individuals and groups are encouraged to enter their items to inspire others to give upcycling a go.
‘I have been astounded by some of the ingenious ideas that people have had already. I’m not very artistic but I’m having fun turning old jeans into purses and bags myself. I can’t wait to see what turns up in the 12 entry categories.
‘The aim of the event is to inspire creativity that promotes the “reduce, reuse, recycle” message, commend creative talent and resourcefulness in the Isle of Man community and raise funds for charitable causes.’
Online links to the competition entry form, registration form to sell items and application forms to be a charitable fund recipient can be found at https://beaveayn.com