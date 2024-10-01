The end of the summer season was marked in style last weekend at the Fun Farm in Onchan.
The popular ‘Full Moon’ music festival returned in the form of an end-of-summer party, and featured a wide variety of acts, including some of those who performed at the original Full Moon festival back in June.
Featuring two music areas, a number of island DJs took to the stage as well as acoustic artists such as Callum Rowe, Nathan Thompson and Sammy J who performed a solo saxophone set.
‘Baad Acid’ was the day’s headline band, with other outside acts including the likes of the ‘Dubhop Wallabies’, ‘Ninja Fingers’, ‘Audio Wok’ and ‘Yeardos and PK’.
After two hugely successful festivals on Richmond Hill in 2023 and 2024, organiser Scott Bradshaw stated that he ‘just couldn’t wait until next June’ to host another event.
He said: ‘We came up with the idea of a mini festival at the Fun Farm in Whitebridge.
‘It was a fantastic event, and I would like to thank Andrew at the Fun Farm for having us. The events are becoming very popular and it’s nice to see after two years of very hard work.’
‘Early bird’ tickets for next year’s Full Moon Festival from June 27 to June 29 are now available, and more details can be found at www.thefullmoonfestival.co.uk/
‘Going forward, Full Moon will be organising other events and hope to bring some big artists over to the island that have never visited before. The plan is to have three or four events each year, with the main focus being our three-day event at Rosehill Farm in June’.