A new theatre show based on the cult 80s film Steel Magnolias will be performed this week.
Stage Door Entertainment is staging the play at Ballakermeen Studio Theatre, bringing to life the 1989 movie, starring Dolly Parton, Sally Field, Julia Roberts, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis and Shirley MacLaine.
It features a local, all female cast and crew, and is packaged with a soundtrack of 80s hits, sure to take the audience on a nostalgic journey. The story is one of friendship, courage and love, which is both funny and heart-breaking at the same time.
The play follows six strong and vibrant Louisiana women, who gather at Truvy’s hair salon to gossip, vent and ultimately to support each other in times of need.
Producer Kristene Sutcliffe, who also plays Ouiser, said: ‘This is truly a story of female empowerment. Women supporting women which, sadly, is sometime lacking in our society.
‘Our incredible actresses have shown real heart and a massive helping of comedic timing when bringing these characters to life.’
Producer and director Lisa Kreisky hopes the theatre layout will also provide a more immersive experience for the audience.
She said: ‘In true Stage Door Entertainment style, we wanted to do something a bit different. So, we will be performing “in the round”.
‘This means that the audience will be all the way around the performance space, so they will really feel like they are in the action.
‘We have set the theatre up in a café style and are encouraging BYOB and snacks. So, you can be ladies that lunch, have a date with your partner or a pre-drinks Sunday brunch. All while supporting local theatre.’
In addition to Kristene, the cast include Gráinne Joughin, Bryony Grant, Rachael Braidwood, Beth Thomas and Emma Callin, with direction by Lisa Kreisky. Steel Magnolias will run from tonight (March 14) until March 17 at Ballakermeen Studio Theatre. Show times are 7.30pm with a 2pm Saturday matinee and an 11.30am brunch performance on Sunday. Tickets are availabe at www.thestudiotheatre.im or from The Studio Theatre Box Office on 648700.