Drama students aged 13 to 19 have been invited to take part in the 2025 ‘National Theatre Connections’ project offered by Kensington Arts in Douglas.
Each year, the National Theatre commissions ten new plays for young people to perform, bringing together writers with future theatre-makers. As well as performing at their home venues, the companies take their show to a partner theatre.
In April this year, Kensington Arts’ production of the play ‘Kiss/Marry/Push Off Cliff’ by Josh Azouz was performed at the York Theatre Royal.
Following judging and feedback by experts, ten individual theatre companies are given the opportunity to stage their production at The National Theatre in London.
In 2023, Kensington Arts achieved this ambition with its interpretation of ‘Hunt’ by Fionnuala Kennedy, being selected out of dozens of groups across the British Isles to perform at National Theatre’s Dorfman Theatre.
The partner theatre for 2025 is Pitlochry Festival Theatre in Scotland, where the cast will be performing ‘Ravers’ by Rikki Beadle-Blair.
David Dawson will be leading as the show’s director for the ninth time, aided by Ben Gale and Faith Berry as assistant directors with Paul Ellison as technical manager.
David said: ‘Looking back as Kensington Arts goes into our tenth year of being a part of this prestigious festival, we have been blessed with incredible opportunities and exciting experiences.
‘In my time directing Connections I have seen young adults grow as performers and as people, finding friends for life and confidence in themselves. It has been a wonderful time and I look forward to the next ten years!’
For those interested in taking part in Connections 2025, free introductory workshops will be held at Kensington Arts on Friday, September 27th from 5.30pm to 7.30pm and Tuesday, October 1 from 5pm to 7pm.
A spokesperson from Kensington Arts said: ‘These workshops will also act as informal auditions. If you do want to attend more than one then you’ll have extra opportunity to show off your skills.
‘For the chosen cast, regular rehearsals will then take place every Tuesday and Friday. Connections also welcomes those who wish to shine behind the scenes and take part off-stage, working on other essential elements such as set, props, costume, sound, and lighting design.’
Past Connections members have benefitted from taking part, with Manx actor Joe Locke the prime example following his leading role in the successful Netflix series ‘Heartstopper’.
Kensington Arts creative development co-ordinator Emma Goodson said: ‘We are delighted to be launching this year’s Connections programme.
‘Over the years, the team has witnessed the wonderful, positive impact the programme has had on its participants, and we are all excited to continue offering this transformative opportunity to young people in the island.’
If you have any questions about the workshops, or about being involved behind-the scenes with tech and staging, then you can email Emma at [email protected]
You can also visit https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/learning/connections to learn more about the initiative.