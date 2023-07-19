The Big Wheel Blues Club are bringing back folk blues and roots duo Veronica Sbergia and Max De Bernardi to the island from Italy for an evening of good time blues.
The club’s Pete Christian said the duo were ‘extremely popular past performers’ at the Big Wheel Blues Festival. They played in both 2014 and 2017 - in 2017 as support to Mike Vernon.
Mike, a legendary name in the world of blues and rock production, was full of praise for the duo: ‘When it comes to knowing about Americana these two are right up there.
‘Country blues, ragtime, vaudeville and even a little old time C&W, they have it covered. Max is a very accomplished guitarist and a strong vocalist, whilst Veronica plays a mean washboard, ukulele and possesses a strong vocal styling.
‘She is certainly the driving force here stamping both her feet to the rhythm to help propel her partner ever onward.’
The duo have toured the world for many years, performing as far afield as the United States, Australia and right across Europe.
Their last performance in the Isle of Man was at the Laxey Institute in 2019.
Each time they play, they charm the crowds with their passionate and infectious performance of country blues and ragtime, hokum, jug band and rural music from the 1920s and 1930s.
They like to keep this precious musical heritage alive faithfully reproducing its original sound while playing it with a modern twist.
Veronica and Max’s releases include Old Stories for Modern Times (2012) and Backyard Favourites (2018).
Tickets for Friday’s concert cost £15 and are available on the door.