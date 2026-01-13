Ahead of the release of their second album, Island Life reporter Sadie Gilbert spoke with singer Ruby Biscoe Taylor of the band Biskee Brisht.
The album is set for release on the 30th of this month, followed by a launch event in Laxey on January 31.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/biskeebrisht/2011814, or alternatively by visiting the ‘Biskee Brisht’ page on Facebook.
When did you form as a band?
We started out in 2017. After graduating university in 2015 I felt burnt out and uncreative. I was finally inspired to write again when I entered Arrane Son Mannin (Song for Mann), I entered the song N’Abbyr Ny Smoo, which won in. I assembled a band from friends and family to go and compete in Ireland!
What is special about this album?
For our second album, we really wanted to push ourselves to our creative limits! The sheer scale and instrumentation of the album has taken us four years to record and mix.
We were lucky enough to receive financial support to record and produce the album by the Isle of Man Arts Council and Culture Vannin. We never would have been able to achieve the full extent of this project without their help.
However, the most special part was the decision we made to record the whole album in both Manx and English.
How important is collaboration and community to you as a band?
Very! The band itself is entirely based on collaboration. I usually write the songs on ukulele first and then bring them to the band, and each person’s musical backgrounds shape their individual parts and the way the song forms.
What do you hope listeners take away from Treading Water/Brebbal Ushtey once it’s out in the world?
I honestly just hope people like it! I’ve poured my whole heart and soul into it and it’s so vulnerable to present it into the world like this. The album is all of my unspoken thoughts and feelings. So if people feel like the same, then I hope they feel seen and understood.
How did recording the album in both English and Manx influence the song-writing and emotional delivery?
It’s funny when you translate songs as you can never get the exact meaning, especially when you’re trying to keep to a certain rhyme scheme and scansion. I wrote all of the songs in English first, as my GCSE level Manx and social shyness means I find writing creatively in Manx very difficult.
The album was then translated by Bob Carswell, who did an incredible job. I find Manx a very playful language, so the more light hearted songs were really fun to sing. And the emotional songs took on a whole new meaning so I felt connected to them all over again in a new way.
What does it mean to you to be part of Blein ny Gaelgey with this album launch?
I am so pleased to be involved in what is going to be a really exciting year raising the profile of Manx language across the island. I hope it attracts more people to come and watch our shows and listen to our music that maybe haven’t previously.