A yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping has been issued for parts of the Isle of Man.
Adverse conditions expected to affect promenades overnight and into Thursday afternoon.
Ronaldsway Met Office issued the warning at 4pm on Wednesday (January 21), with the alert coming into force from 11.30pm tonight and remaining in place until 3.30pm on Thursday, January 22.
Forecasters say continuing fresh to strong east-southeasterly winds are likely to lead to waves and debris overtopping coastal defences around the times of the next two high tides.
The most significant impacts are expected around tonight’s high tide at approximately 1.20am, and again tomorrow afternoon at around 1.30pm.
Areas likely to be affected include Douglas Promenade, Laxey and Ramsey promenades, parts of Shore Road in Rushen, and, to a lesser extent, Castletown Promenade.