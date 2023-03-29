Isle of Man Art Society is celebrating its 70th anniversary with an Easter exhibition at the Villa Marina Arcade in Douglas.
The exhibition will run from tomorrow (Good Friday) to Easter Monday and, like last year, will be a celebration of the island’s UNESCO Biosphere status.
Isle of Man Art Society president Peter Hepworth said: ‘This year we proudly mark the 70th anniversary of the Isle of Man Art Society, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate this milestone than our annual exhibition.
‘This event has been a feature of the local arts calendar for many years, and every spring I’m still amazed at the variety and depth of talent exhibited by our members.
‘Working in celebration of UNESCO Isle of Man and with the generous support of Ramsey Crookall, without which this wouldn’t be possible, I can’t wait to welcome new visitors through our doors this Easter.’
The annual event showcases hundreds of original works of art from Isle of Man Art Society members composed in a range of media including oil, watercolour and acrylic on canvas, as well as 3D, sculpture and ceramics.
Last year’s Easter Art Exhibition drew more than 2,250 visitors over the four-days, with 94 different artists showcasing more than 300 artworks.
This year’s event promises to be even bigger and better, and visitors are invited to browse and purchase original pieces from well-known and emerging artists, with a range of themes, styles and prices to suit every art lover.
The island was awarded UNESCO Biosphere status in 2016.
Clare Barber MHK, the vice-chairman of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man said: ‘Our UNESCO Biosphere has plenty to inspire artists, from its breathtaking landscapes and varied wildlife to its thriving culture and many wonderful characters, and I look forward to seeing how the artists taking part in the exhibition are celebrating it.’
The society was founded in 1953 and is open to anyone interested in art. It meets at its headquarters in Douglas, Thie Ellyn, most days where members get together to work in the company of friends.
First prize in a raffle will be an original painting by celebrated island artist Peter-Lloyd Davies.
Ramsey Crookall is a long-term sponsor of the exhibition.
The exhibition is open from 10am to 6pm from tomorrow (Friday) to Monday. Admission is free.