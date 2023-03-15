Ellie Quayle is the composer of Composer of Life, a piece of music she wrote (with words by Zoe Cannell) for the Isle of Man Choral Society.
After graduating from Liverpool Hope University with a degree in music, philosophy and ethics in 2020 she joined party band Fundamentals.
She also writes and performs comedy and is hosting a comedy night, Ellie Quayle and Friends, at Ballakermeen’s Studio Theatre on Friday next week (March 31).
1. O Magnum Mysterium - Morten Lauridson
I listened to this piece before I went to sleep every night for about a year. It makes me feel calm and safe. It also reminds me of my dad as he first introduced me to the piece and once sung it in his choir. The gorgeous soaring melody is like lying in a field of heather or having a really good hug.
2. My Way - Nina Simone
With the ridiculously fast bongo part and funky feel, you cannot help but want to move to this track. I just have to dance!
3. Everybody’s Free (To Wear Sunscreen) - Baz Luhrmainn
Luhrmainn covers life, friendship, love, tragedy and everything else, giving advice and funny observations. Listening to it makes me feel reflective and calm. Sometimes I like to start my day with the track as it gives me a kick to live each day to the fullest.
4. Long Live - Taylor Swift
This song is one that speaks of love, courage and living fearlessly. As a big country music fan, I love the style of the song and feel like it’s one to blast in the car with the windows down. It also reminds me of my oldest and best friend as we have listened to Taylor Swift together all our lives.
5. I’m Still Standing - Elton John
An absolute belter of a tune. It was a song I chose to sing with the Hospice Singing for Lung Health group I used to run. I often would do it last and get them to stand up and have a boogie if they were able. The song speaks of overcoming tough times and being resilient in the darkest of days.
6. Accentuate the Positive - Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters
This song harks back to my childhood as it was on an old tape in my dad’s car. The album was gorgeous, The Singing Detective, and many journeys were spent travelling to and from piano lessons listening to this tape. I remember jigging along in the car as I sang The Andrews Sisters’ part and he sang Bing’s.
7. We belong together - Randy Newman
Randy Newman is awesome (fact) and this song has my heart not because of any emotional connection but because of the ace jazzy instruments and extremely cool voice Newman has.
The song is ultra-funky and makes you want to dance.
8. Not Perfect - Tim Minchin
This song makes me feel humble, warm and grateful. When on tour Minchin introduces this song: ‘…you know that feeling you get when you feel like the smallest doll in a Babushka doll?’ and that hits the nail on the head. It’s about knowing how small and insignificant we are and being grateful for it.
9. Go with it - Victoria Wood
I could have put down 10 Victoria Wood songs here but I have managed to whittle it down to two (though no one hold me to them!).
This gorgeous plaintive ballad is not what we usually hear of Wood’s work as it is serious and honest as opposed to comedic. The song speaks of following your dreams, and everyday emotions we all feel. This is accompanied by a charming and bittersweet piano part which makes me well up.
10. At the Chippy - Victoria Wood
The song is from the perspective of some young women going out to the chippy on a Friday night and having the best time. The whole song just describes why the chippy is great and I love the ridiculousness of it!