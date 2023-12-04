Two colourful parades of bedecked tractors will be taking to the roads this weekend to spread festive cheer and raise thousands of pounds for charity.
At the helm of the Isle of Man Young Farmers event will be the organisation’s new chair, Emily Kelly, who alongside her partner Harry, will be piloting and driving the lead tractor for both parades.
They needed their own tractor at home at Ballamodda Farm, in East Baldwin, so have borrowed Harry’s uncle Adam Kelly’s for the occasion.
It is decorated in celebration of one of the event’s chosen charities, Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation.
‘It should be quite easy to spot us,’ she said.
It’s the first year that Emily will have been on board a tractor for the event - but definitely not the first time she has been involved.
‘I have always been part of the ground team helping with bucket collections, marshalling at crossing points to providing the refreshments alongside my mum Paula, who has done a fantastic job at this over the years,’ she said.
‘Last year alongside two other members, we followed the procession, collecting donations and even though we weren’t in a tractor, the atmosphere was electric.’
Fifty tractors are set for the ‘south run’ tomorrow (Friday).
Tractors will meet at Port Erin breakwater from 4.30pm, ready to leave at 6.30pm.
They will head to Colby and arrive in Castletown Square at about 7pm. From there they will head to Ballasalla (7.30pm).
Then it’s on to Foxdale (8pm), St John’s (8.30pm), Crosby (8.45pm) Braddan Bridge (9pm) and the TT Grandstand (9.15pm).
Meanwhile, some 75 tractors are set to take part in Saturday’s run, from Peel to the TT Grandstand.
Tractors will gather from 4pm on Peel’s Marine Parade before setting off at 5.40pm along the coast road to Kirk Michael (6pm), Ballaugh Bridge (6.20pm), Sulby (6.30pm) and Parliament Street, Ramsey (7pm).
They will leave the town at 7.40pm along the coast road south, hitting Glen Mona (8pm), Laxey (8.30pm) and Onchan (9pm).
The event ends at the TT grandstand (9.15pm).
Isle of Man Young Farmers’ secretary Bryony Kneale told Island Life: ‘We are super excited to see the return of our Christmas Tractor Run for 2023.
‘We’re hoping to raise as much money as possible for Hospice Isle of Man and Craig’s Heartstrong Foundation this year, two special charities that are so special and absolutely vital for our island.
‘Many of those partaking have already decorated their tractors with lights, tinsel and all things Christmassy.
‘It’s a very special occasion seeing everyone come together to wave the tractors through the towns and villages. Be sure to check out our route maps for timings so you don’t miss us.’