Manx graduate Emma Goodson has been appointed creative development co-ordinator at Kensington Arts, in Douglas.
Emma returns to the island from London where she has worked for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and London Business School. She has a Masters degree from Goldsmiths, University of London, in arts administration and cultural policy.
Arts development manager Jane Corkill said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Emma to the team and look forward to further development of our creative offering at Kensington Arts under her guidance.
‘The new term is beginning at the venue and there is already a full programme of drama, dance, art and music on offer and our focus will continue to be the delivery of a high quality and affordable provision that allows for the arts to be accessible for all.’
Emma said: ‘I am really excited to have joined the team at Kensington Arts. I’m looking forward to developing and expanding the offer that Kensington Arts provides for the public and am committed to fostering an inclusive learning environment that enables everyone to enjoy creative expression.’
• Find out more about the projects on offer online at www.kensingtonarts.im or email [email protected]